The Titans placed Landry (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Landry suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's practice, presumably ending his season. In March, the fifth-year linebacker earned a five-year extension worth $87.5 million, after he recorded 75 tackles, 12 sacks and one forced fumble over 17 games played. The Titans will navigate the upcoming season without one of the league's top linebackers, while Landry begins the lengthy recovery process.