Titans' Harold Landry: Practices in full Thursday
Landry (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Landry logged his first full practice since spraining his ankle in the Titan's third preseason game. The 2018 second-rounder is still questionable to suit up against the Texans on Sunday, given the amount of practice he's missed, but Landry is trending towards making his NFL debut in the near future.
