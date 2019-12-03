Landry tallied five tackles -- 1.5 for a loss -- and a sack in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Colts.

Landry has doubled his rookie sack total with nine sacks through 12 games, and he's racked up 12 tackles for loss compared to five last season. The 23-year-old is living up to his 2018 second-round pedigree, and he'll look to add to his totals Week 14 against the Raiders.