Landry recorded seven solo tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Bills.

Landry kept a close eye on Josh Allen, as four of his tackles, including the sack, were on Allen. The second-year pro has made impressive improvements in the pass rush from last year, as he has four sacks through five games compared to 4.5 sacks over 15 contests last year. Landry will look to get after a less-elusive Joe Flacco in Week 6.