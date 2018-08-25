Landry is officially questionable to return to Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers due to an ankle injury, Travis Haney of The Athletic Nashville reports.

Haney notes that even the questionable designation likely means the second -round pick will sit out the remainder to ensure he doesn't do any further damage. When healthy, Landry is expected to challenge for playing time at outside linebacker during his rookie season, coming off an NCAA-leading 16.5-sack campaign in 2017.