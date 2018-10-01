Titans' Harold Landry: Records first-career sack
Landry recorded four tackles, a sack, forced fumble and a tackle for loss Week 4 against the Eagles.
Landry had an impactful first-career sack, stripping Carson Wentz of the ball early in the fourth quarter. That led to a Titans' field goal, and served as an important turning point in the team's Week 4 victory. Landry hasn't been on the field frequently -- he had just 27 and 35 snaps in Weeks 2 and 3 respectively -- but has shown the ability to get to the quarterback even in limited opportunity.
