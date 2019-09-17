Landry recorded six tackles (four solo), one sack and one fumble recovery in Week 2's loss to the Colts.

Landry started his second game of the season after starting only three games total his rookie year. The Titans will hope that his expanded role on defense leads to a higher sack total, as the second-year edge defender is already over one-fifth of the way to 2018 count of 4.5. Up next is a matchup with Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars in Week 3.