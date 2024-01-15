Landry recorded 69 total tackles (45 solo) and 10.5 sacks across 17 games with the Titans in 2023.

Landry saw his snap total drop for the third consecutive season, but that didn't change his ability to get after the quarterback. He reached double-digit sacks for the second consecutive campaign, highlighted by two and three-sack efforts in Weeks 8 and 14, respectively. Landry remains under contract with the team through 2026, though the Titans may look to get out of the remaining $35 million on his contract by taking on roughly $19.6 million in dead cap across the next two years by cutting him this offseason.