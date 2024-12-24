Share Video

Link copied!

Landry logged eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 38-30 loss to Indianapolis.

Landry finished tied for second on Tennessee in tackles behind Cedric Gray (11). The veteran pass-rusher's eight stops marked a season high -- his previous best was seven tackles in Week 6, also against the Colts. Landry did have a two-game streak of games with at least one sack snapped, however.

More News