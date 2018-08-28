Titans' Harold Landry: Seen without walking boot
Landry (ankle) was seen walking without a boot on Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Landry suffered the ankle injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, and while there is still no update on his timetable, the absence of a boot is surely encouraging. Landry was a second round pick for the Titans this year and is expected to play a key role at outside linebacker as rookie.
