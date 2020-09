Landry tallied five tackles, one quarterback hit, one pass defended and one interception in Week 2 against the Jaguars.

Landry recorded his second-career interception with 50 seconds remaining in the Titans' 33-30 win over Jacksonville. The ball was batted up in the air at the line of scrimmage, and Landry came down with it after making an athletic diving play. Through two games this season, Landry has totaled nine tackles, one which was for a loss.