Titans' Harold Landry: Still nursing ankle injury
Landry was a non-participant in Sunday's practice.
Landry was held out of the Titans' season opener due to his ankle injury, and has yet to practice in full since spraining his ankle in the team's third preseason game. The 2018 second-rounder seems likely to sit out Tennessee's matchup against the Texans on Sunday.
