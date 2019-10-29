Landry recorded four tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble his strip-sack produced in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Buccaneers.

Landry's forced turnover in the fourth quarter was clutch, as the Titans sported a four-point lead at the time but the Buccaneers were at midfield. It was Landry's fifth sack of the season, and he leads the Titans in the category during his second NFL season.