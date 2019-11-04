Titans' Harold Landry: Tallies another sack
Landry notched eight tackles (two solo), one sack, one defended pass and one interception during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Panthers.
Landry recorded his highest tackle count of the season versus the Panthers' run-focused offense, and he also managed to make his first interception of the season. The second-year pro will look to log another explosive performance versus the Chiefs in Week 10.
