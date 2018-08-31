Titans' Harold Landry: Uncertain for Week 1
Landry (ankle) is questionable to suit up Week 1, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Landry reportedly received a second opinion on his ankle injury and was diagnosed with a mid/high-ankle sprain, meaning that the second-round rookie has avoided serious damage to his joint. Landry's recovery timeline remains unconfirmed, but this is good news for a Titans defensive squad which expects the 22-year-old to play a significant role this season.
