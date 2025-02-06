Landry tallied 71 tackles (42 solo), including 9.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season appearances with the Titans in 2024. He also had four passes defensed.
Landry has now logged three consecutive years without missing a regular-season game, with a minimum of 70 tackles and 9.0 sacks in each campaign. He remains under contract for two seasons, though the Titans will have a potential 'out' for $13.1 million in dead cap to evaluate this offseason.
