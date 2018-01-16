Titans' Harry Douglas: Just one catch all season
Douglas didn't record a reception in Saturday's 35-14, divisional round loss to New England.
This performance was in line with expectations for Douglas, who recorded just one catch all season while serving as Tennessee's fifth wide receiver. After nine seasons between the Falcons and Titans, the 33-year-old free agent will look to latch on with a new team this offseason. There's no guarantee Douglas is even able to stay in the league, let alone contribute noteworthy numbers next season.
