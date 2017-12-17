Titans' Harry Douglas: Sitting out Sunday vs. Niners
Douglas (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Since coming off injured reserve to make his season debut in Week 12, Douglas has played just 23 offensive snaps, with only one catch for eight yards to show for it. He'll be a healthy scratch for the second straight week and doesn't look like he'll be active the rest of the season unless one of the top four wideouts on the depth chart succumbs to an injury.
