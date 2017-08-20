Douglas turned four targets into only one catch for six yards in Week 2 of preseason against the Panthers.

Douglas hauled in three balls for 49 yards in the preseason opener but struggled in this one while Tre McBride finished with a team-leading 73 receiving yards. Only one of the two is likely to survive final cuts given Tennessee's newfound receiving depth, so the soon-to-be 33-year-old Douglas can't afford another dud like this.