Titans' Harry Douglas: Struggles in second preseason game
Douglas turned four targets into only one catch for six yards in Week 2 of preseason against the Panthers.
Douglas hauled in three balls for 49 yards in the preseason opener but struggled in this one while Tre McBride finished with a team-leading 73 receiving yards. Only one of the two is likely to survive final cuts given Tennessee's newfound receiving depth, so the soon-to-be 33-year-old Douglas can't afford another dud like this.
More News
-
Titans' Harry Douglas: Roster spot potentially in jeopardy•
-
Titans' Harry Douglas: Accepts pay cut to stay in Tennessee•
-
Titans' Harry Douglas: Finishes season with 15 catches•
-
Titans' Harry Douglas: Ties for team lead in receiving yards•
-
Titans' Harry Douglas: One catch in Week 14•
-
Titans' Harry Douglas: Season-high 60 yards in Chicago•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...