Titans' Harry Douglas: Won't play Sunday
Douglas will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bears due to a knee injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The exact specifics surrounding Douglas' knee injury are currently unknown, but it's likely that it is minor and the Titans are just taking precautionary measures with the veteran wideout. The team will likely have another update at the start of next week.
