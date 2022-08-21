Haskins rushed 12 times for 39 yards and secured both targets for eight yards in the Titans' 13-3 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

After logging 48 yards on nine touches in the Titans' preseason opener against the Ravens, Haskins saw a nice bump in workload. The rookie fourth-round pick appears to be the favorite for the No. 3 running back job, but undrafted free agent Julius Chestnut (10 rushes, 35 yards, two receptions, 10 yards) kept the heat on Saturday night in a job battle that appears destined to stretch into next Saturday night's home exhibition finale against the Cardinals.