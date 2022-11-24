Haskins (hip) was listed as limited on Thursday's estimated injury report, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.
Haskins was not on the injury report Wednesday, and his late week addition to it puts his status for Sunday against the Bengals in jeopardy. If Haskins is unable to play, the Titans may have to promote Julius Chestnut from the practice squad.
