Haskins played four offensive snaps and 13 specials teams snaps but did not record a stat in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Raiders.
Haskins fell back down the depth chart due to the return of Dontrell Hilliard. Unless either Derrick Henry or Hilliard misses time, Haskins will be in for a limited role in the Titans' offense.
