Haskins' teammate Derrick Henry (hip) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against Dallas, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Haskins, a 2022 fourth-round pick, has been the No. 2 running back for Tennessee since Dontrell Hilliard suffered a season-ending neck injury Dec. 11. It's a role that mostly entails passing-down snaps while Henry dominates carries, though Hilliard was known as a power runner himself (not a receiving weapon) coming out of Michigan last spring. Julius Chestnut, an undrafted rookie, is the other running back on the active roster and also weighs more than 220 pounds, while former Cardinal Jonathan Ward is available on the practice squad. All of them will face a tough Dallas defense, and in a game where the Titans are huge underdogs while missing a slew of key players due to injuries and/or rest. Still, it's a nice chance for Haskins, who has two carries and six targets over the past 11 games (with five of those eight looks coming the past two weeks sans Hilliard).