Haskins will have competition for the backup running back role after the Titans selected Tyjae Spears in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Titans selected Haskins in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and his primary contribution in his rookie campaign was as a kick returner. He may be limited to that role once again after Tennessee selected Spears in the third round of the 2023 draft -- a well-regarded runner out of Tulane. Due to his ability on special teams, Haskins' spot on the roster should remain safe even if he is bumped down the running back depth chart.