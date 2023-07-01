Haskins was arrested Thursday following a pair of domestic incidents in Nashville, Tenn., Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Officially, Haskins was charged with aggravated assault for the altercations with his girlfriend. Per Wayne Steen of Scoop: Nashville, the Titans have acknowledged the situation and are obtaining more information on the matter. The NFL is unlikely to levy any sort of punishment until the legal process plays itself out.