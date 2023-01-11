Haskins carried two times for three yards and hauled in both of his targets for 13 yards in Saturday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

in the Titans' season-ending loss, Haskins served as the top complement to lead back Derrick Henry, playing 15 of the Titans' 72 snaps on offense (21 percent). The fourth-round pick out of Michigan finishes his rookie season with 25 carries for 93 yards and 11 receptions for 57 yards over 15 games.