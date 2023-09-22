Haskins (undisclosed) was removed from the commissioner exempt list Friday, but he returned to injured reserve following the transaction, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Haskins found himself on the commissioner exempt list Aug. 29 through Friday after charges were dropped Thursday following allegations of aggravated assault stemming from an arrest during the summer. Now that his legal situation has been settled, he'll remain on IR for the rest of the season unless the Titans opt to waive the 2022 fourth-round pick at some point.