On the Titans' initial unofficial depth chart, Haskins, Tyjae Spears, Jonathan Ward and Julius Chestnut are listed behind starter Derrick Henry.

As the coming season approaches, Henry remains entrenched as the team's clear-cut top back and thus remains in line to log a heavy workload when healthy. In the event that he misses time for any reason, some combo of Haskins and Spears would figure to fill in. For now, Spears -- a 2023 third-rounder -- profiles as the upside play among the two, which is reflected by his ADP this summer, but how the team's backfield pecking order behind Henry shakes out is nonetheless worth monitoring in the coming weeks. During the 2022 season, Haskins, a fourth-round pick last year, logged 25 carries for 93 yards and caught 11 passes for 57 yards in 15 games.