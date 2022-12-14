Haskins (hip) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.
Haskins missed back-to-back games due to a hip issue, but he's logged his first full practice since suffering the injury and is trending toward suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. If available, the rookie fourth-round pick will presumably reprise his role as the team's primary kick returner and could operate as the No. 2 back behind Derrick Henry, as Dontrell Hilliard (neck) has already been ruled out for Week 15.