Haskins failed to record a rushing attempt or reception during Sunday's 21-20 loss against the Giants.
Haskins played just nine of Tennessee's offensive snaps and failed to record a touch. Instead, it was other backup running back Dontrell Hilliard who made an impact as a pass catcher, as he corralled 61 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions. Barring an injury to any of the backfield mates, Haskins likely won't play a huge role in the Titans' offense this season. His next opportunity for snaps comes next Monday night when the team travels to Buffalo in what should be a tough matchup on paper.