Haskins recorded two receptions on two targets for 17 yards in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans. He did not have a rushing attempt.

Haskins was the only running back besides Derrick Henry to take the field for Tennessee, but he still played only 15 snaps. His impact was limited to work as a pass catcher, both of which came in the Titans' final offensive possession in a comeback scenario. Haskins is likely to play a minimal role so long as Henry remains on the field.