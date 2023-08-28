The Titans placed Haskins (undisclosed) on IR on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Haskins had been dealing with an undisclosed injury, but now that he's on IR, Tyjae Spears profiles as the Titans' top backup behind lead back Derrick Henry to start the coming season. Also in the team's depth mix are Julius Chestnut and Jacques Patrick, but it's possible that further moves could be made to fortify the Tennessee's backfield ahead of Week 1.