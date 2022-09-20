Haskins carried the ball nine times for 37 yards in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills.

Haskins tallied the first carries of his NFL career, though only one came in the first half. The majority of his work came in the final 18 minutes of game time, after starters such as Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill were pulled. Haskins managed some nice gains -- highlighted by a nine-yard rush early in the fourth quarter -- but he'll likely return to a third-string role once Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) can retake the field.