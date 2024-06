Haskins (undisclosed) has participated in OTAs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Haskins spent all of 2023 on IR with an unknown injury, but he appears to be healthy and recovered now. The Michigan product will likely be battling Julius Chestnut for No. 3 running back duties behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears leading up to the start of the 2024 campaign.