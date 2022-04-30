The Titans selected Haskins in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 131st overall.

This is an odd selection for a couple reasons -- the first is that Haskins wasn't expected to get drafted until later in the draft's third day, if at all -- the second is that the Titans had a better version of Haskins in D'Onta Foreman and let him walk in free agency for peanuts. Haskins is a slower power back out of Michigan, and at 6-foot-2, 228 pounds he has a problematically high build for the position. A 6-foot-2 running back is a target for upper body collisions, especially when they're lighter than 235 pounds or so. Haskins will hold his ground and run hard if the Titans need him to, but he also might struggle to get to the second level in the NFL.