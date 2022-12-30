Haskins rushed 12 times for 40 yards and brought in two of three targets for 13 yards in the Titans' 27-13 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Haskins took the reins of the backfield in place of the inactive Derrick Henry (hip), and the rookie turned in a solid performance overall versus a tough Cowboys defense. Haskins did frequently find running room at a premium -- outside his long run of 12 yards, the 2022 fourth-round pick gained only 28 yards on his other 11 totes. With Henry expected to be available for the Week 18 road matchup versus the Jaguars a week from Sunday that will determine the AFC South champion, Haskins projects to return to a No. 2 role that's afforded him very sparse opportunity even after the placement of Dontrell Hilliard (neck) on injured reserve prior to Week 15.