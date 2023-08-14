Haskins (undisclosed) did not practice Monday, John Glennon of SI.com reports.

Haskins is working to earn the backup role to Derrick Henry for the 2023 campaign, although it's expected he'll ultimately be No. 3, seated behind third-round rookie Tyjae Spears. It's not clear what kind of injury Haskins is dealing with or how long he may be absent. The team did sign Jacques Patrick to a contract Monday, which could mean they expect the Michigan product to miss more than a day or two. Haskins will now focus on getting healthy and returning to the mix of the Titans' backfield competition.