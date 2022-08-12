Haskins rushed six times for just 19 yards but brought in three of four targets for 29 yards in the Titans' 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

The rookie fourth-round pick was outperformed by undrafted free agent Julius Chestnut on the ground, but Haskins did a nice job showing off his receiving chops. The Michigan product saw one fewer carry than Chestnut, but he outpaced fellow complementary backs Jordan Wilkins and Trenton Cannon by five rush attempts apiece. Haskins should get another fairly extensive look when the Titans face the Buccaneers in their second preseason game a week from Saturday night.