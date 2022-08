Haskins tallied nine rushes for 11 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over Arizona. He added three receptions for 16 yards.

Haskins carried a heavy workload in Tennessee's final preseason game, though he was able to get nothing going. He was the second back in the game, working behind Dontrell Hilliard. Hilliard is reportedly set to serve as Derrick Henry's primary backup, leaving Haskins as the third back in the Tennessee offense to begin the regular season.