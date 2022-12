Haskins recorded one rush for eight yards in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chargers. He added two receptions on two targets for seven yards.

Haskins operated as the backup to Derrick Henry with Dontrell Hilliard (neck) out for the rest of the regular season. He earned only one rush attempt and saw both of his targets with the team in obvious passing situations. Henry will continue to operate as the clear workhorse back, though Haskins has emerged as his primary backup.