Haskins (hip) has been downgraded to out and will not play against the Eagles on Sunday, John Glennon of SI.com reports.
The rookie seem to downgrade throughout the week from a practice perspective, hinting that this designation could be on the horizon. The Michigan product has played a combined 20 offensive snaps since Week 9 and has just one since Week 2 of the season.
