Haskins (hip) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Haskins was a limited participant Thursday after popping up with a hip injury, though it's unclear when this issue first arose. The 22-year-old running back remained limited during Friday's session, leaving his status for the Titans' Week 12 contest up in the air. Haskins has logged just one rushing attempt since carrying the ball a season-high nine times Week 2 against Buffalo, and he's primarily played on special teams over 10 games.