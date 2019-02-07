Grasu signed a contract with the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Grasu is entering his fifth season in the league and has spent time with the Bears, Ravens, and Dolphins since entering the NFL in 2015. The two-time college All-American will now reunite with quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was Grasu's teammate at Oregon during their time in college.

More News
Our Latest Stories