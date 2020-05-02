Titans' Ibraheim Campbell: Tennessee bound
Campbell has come to terms on a contract with the Titans.
Campbell, a five-year veteran, spent his last two seasons with the Packers. Due to injuries, he played in just seven games in Green Bay, including two starts. Across his career, the 27-year-old has recorded 115 tackles (85 solo) and one pass defensed. He will now look for a fresh start in Tennessee.
More News
-
Packers' Ibraheim Campbell: Draws three starts in 2019•
-
Packers' Ibraheim Campbell: Activated from PUP•
-
Packers' Ibraheim Campbell: Back at practice•
-
Packers' Ibraheim Campbell: Moves to reserve/PUP list•
-
Packers' Ibraheim Campbell: Re-signs with Green Bay•
-
Packers' Ibraheim Campbell: Suffers serious injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
5/1 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew provides their favorite mid-round picks before answering mailbag questions, including...
-
Dynasty top 150 rankings, trade values
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.