Play

Campbell has come to terms on a contract with the Titans.

Campbell, a five-year veteran, spent his last two seasons with the Packers. Due to injuries, he played in just seven games in Green Bay, including two starts. Across his career, the 27-year-old has recorded 115 tackles (85 solo) and one pass defensed. He will now look for a fresh start in Tennessee.

More News
Our Latest Stories