Wilson was placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Wilson was on the COVID-19 reserve list to begin camp, but was activated in early August. His addition to the list at this point does not necessarily mean he has tested positive, but instead could be that he came into contact with someone who did. This designation leaves his status for the team's Week 1 contest against Denver in question, and his two seperate absences mean Dennis Kelly is a strong candidate to begin the season starting at right tackle.