The Titans removed Wilson (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The Titans' first-round pick back in April, Wilson became the frontrunner to replace the departed Jack Conklin at right tackle. However, his pursuit of the job was delayed by his placement on the COVID list, which implied a positive test or recent contact with someone who did as he reported to camp. Look for Wilson to attempt to stave off veteran Dennis Kelly for the aforementioned starting gig.