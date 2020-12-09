The Titans placed Wilson on the non-football injured list Wednesday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
This news comes just a few days after the team reinstated their 2020 first-round pick from a one-game suspension given out by the team. General manager Jon Robinson said Wednesday that Wilson is dealing with some personal issues and will hope to join the team again soon. Wilson has only been active for two games this season, dealing with stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list and disciplinary issues.