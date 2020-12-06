site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Isaiah Wilson: Suspended by Titans
RotoWire Staff
Wilson (illness) was suspended by the Titans on Saturday for violating club rules, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
The 21-year-old had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, but he's now been moved to the reserve/suspended list. The team didn't specify the length of Wilson's suspension.
