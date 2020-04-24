Play

Titans' Isaiah Wilson: Tennessee selects in first round

The Titans selected Wilson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 29th overall.

The Titans re-signed Dennis Kelly at right tackle, but Wilson's selection makes it only a matter of time before Kelly goes back to the bench. The Georgia teammate of Andrew Thomas, Wilson (6-foot-6, 350) is more of a one-dimensional mauler than Thomas, who's an all-around blue chip prospect. Wilson's selling points are convincing, though -- he's relatively explosive for his massive build, and his hulking style of play perfectly suits the Derrick Henry-based offense in Tennessee. There's a non-zero chance that Wilson proves an upgrade over previous starting right tackle Jack Conklin, who signed with Cleveland in free agency.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW