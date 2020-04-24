Titans' Isaiah Wilson: Tennessee selects in first round

The Titans selected Wilson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 29th overall.

The Titans re-signed Dennis Kelly at right tackle, but Wilson's selection makes it only a matter of time before Kelly goes back to the bench. The Georgia teammate of Andrew Thomas, Wilson (6-foot-6, 350) is more of a one-dimensional mauler than Thomas, who's an all-around blue chip prospect. Wilson's selling points are convincing, though -- he's relatively explosive for his massive build, and his hulking style of play perfectly suits the Derrick Henry-based offense in Tennessee. There's a non-zero chance that Wilson proves an upgrade over previous starting right tackle Jack Conklin, who signed with Cleveland in free agency.